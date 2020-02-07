The bubbly and the fun-loving Sara Ali Khan surely looks the best opposite Kartik Aaryan even after the duo seemed to have called off their relationship according to reports.

But even today they are the hot talk of the town as Sartik are frequently caught here and there promoting their upcoming love drama 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Nothing can beat the feeling which comes straight out of one's heart and Kartik Aaryan too became witness to the same when Sara effusively heaped praises on her co-actor.

As part of their promotions, the lead pair is giving numerous interviews, attending shows and visiting places.

It was during one of their appearances at a radio station when Sara gushed about Kartik saying, "I've seen so much of his work, and I've never ever seen him do anything like he's done in this film. And it's been so different to do this genre after what he has done."

An overwhelmed Kartik blushed on what his co-actor said about him and gently in an affectionate move, held her braids while she kept saying.

Check out the clip here:

'Sartik's' love saga

The two have been linked ever since Sara revealed having a crush on Kartik on national television. Since then, there have been reports that they are dating but recently, reports of their separation also started surfacing.

Of late, the 'Kedarnath' debutant took fans by surprise when she hinted at having no romantic relationship with Kartik.

'I say things just for effect'

"Everything I say is to be taken with a pinch of salt because sometimes I say things just for effect." What? Now, what does it mean? Addressing her thing with Kartik more clearly, Sara added that she has never worked with Kartik.

"I don't think I've worked with Kartik, it was Veer I met on the sets of the film. I don't think Sara and Kartik ever hung out together, it was Veer and Zoe," the actress told Mumbai Mirror.

Now, what does one make of this statement after all their time together and visiting each other on sets? While Sara had earlier paid a visit to the actor in Lucknow on the sets of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', Kartik flew down to Bangkok to meet Sara who was shooting for 'Coolie No 1'.

As per several reports, the 'Kedarnath' debutant even drove to Kartik's residence to celebrate New Year's Eve. She was spotted by paps there.

Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be going strong in their relationship though there was no such confirmed news from either of these stars but according to sources, they parted ways as both were unable to take time to spend with each other because of their busy schedules and now after Sara's this comment seems like she was trying to hint the same.

Their upcoming film will hit big screens on Valentine's day which is February 14.