Dressed up to the nines in their best bib and tucker, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen acing the lehenga choli look as she gave a stunning performance at her cousin Armaan Jain's reception. Not only did she performed an enchanting piece of dance, but also took everyone by surprise as she relived her famed character 'Poo' from 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

What more? On stage, Kareena was joined onstage by her sister Karisma and filmmaker Karan Johar who recreated the iconic song 'Bole Chudiyaan' and the trio was all that was needed to set the stage on fire! Glittering in the hues of silver, the Kapoor sisters were joined by Karan with his smashing latkas and jhatkas.

Check out their dance:

Kareena's cousin brother Armaan Jain married his long-time girlfriend Anissa. He first popped the question at Anissa during an intimate get-together in July last year. Karisma was the first one to congratulate the couple on Instagram - she shared a few glimpses on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "Congratulations to my favourite cuties."

The star-studded wedding was attended by Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. Also spotted in the celebration were Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria who is rumoured to be dating Armaan's brother Adar Jain, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, and many other B-town stars. Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's daughter and author Twinkle Khanna was also a part of the glamorous evening.

Kareena and Taimur's baraati dance

Earlier, during the wedding ceremony, Kareena and her little munchkin Taimur were spotted having a gala time as they proceeded with the baraat. Moreover, sitting on his father Saif Ali Khan's shoulder, Tim apparently watched the overwhelmed baraatis dancing in joy.

Armaan Jain, the son of Reema Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil', which did not fare well at the box office.

While Kareena is not on social media officially, Lolo (Karisma's nickname) was active and kept documenting the activities going on at her cousin's wedlock. She also posted pictures from Armaan's sangeet function with the bride, groom and their young brother. She also shared a picture of her with father Randhir Kapoor, sister Kareena and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan who had Tim seated in his lap, from the wedding day.