While we have been waiting with bated breath with several celebrity kids to make their debut, one celeb kid, we all seem to have overlooked is Karisma Kapoor's daughter, Samaira Kapoor. Not only does she look like a spitting image of mother Karisma, but also has got her fashion statements on point. Even at Armaan Jain's wedding, one couldn't take their eyes off this shy but beautiful young girl.

While Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Taimur were busy making headlines for looking their best in traditional outfits, Samaira quietly made a space for herself in this beautiful orange coloured lehenga choli.

For the Mehendi ceremony, Samaira's electric blue lehenga and that electrifying laughter did all the talking.

At the wedding reception too, Samaira chose to colour co-ordinate with mom Karisma in pink and looked absolutely ravishing.

Even at their casual outings, Samaira seems to have taken her fashion game to the next level. In cool and casual outfits, Samaira not only looks chic but also seems all set for a big Bollywood debut.

All's well

Karisma Kapoor children maintain a cordial relationship with their father Sanjay Kapur and his wife Priya Sachdev. Priya and Sanjay welcomed their son last December and named him, Azarias, which means 'God has helped'. The entire family came together to celebrate Azarias' first Diwali. While Karisma Kapoor's children – daughter Samaira and son Kiaan happily posed for the pictures, Priya's daughter from her first marriage, Safira also decked up for the family photo.

Priya talks about Sanjay

Talking about Sanjay, Priya had once said, "Sanjay is an amazing human being and a very good father to his children. He loves them dearly. Both of us have never tried to instil any negativity in our children towards our ex-spouses." Talking about their marriage and love, Priya had said, "He makes me smile. Sanjay has brought security and stability to my life. During the flight, we realised that neither of us was what our public perception had been made out to be. The barrier of those misconceptions came down and we kept in touch."