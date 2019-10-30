This Diwali was all about forgetting any bitter feelings and celebrating the festivals of light with utmost love and happiness for the Kapurs. Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur and his wife Priya Sachdev, who welcomed their first child recently celebrated Diwali in the best possible way. Priya and Sanjay welcomed their son last December and named him, Azarias, which means 'God has helped'.

The entire family came together to celebrate Azarias' first Diwali. While Karisma Kapoor's children – daughter Samaira and son Kiaan happily posed for the pictures, Priya's daughter from her first marriage, Safira also decked up for the family photo. Priya, Samaira, Safira and Kiaan opted for different shades of pink while Sanjay Kapur opted for a plain white kurta. However, the best-dressed person of the evening was Azarias who rocked a tiny black kurta pyjama.

Priya Sachdev posts adorable pic

Priya took to Instagram to share some beautiful family moments and wrote, "#ThisisUs❤️ Azarias's first Diwali... A special and perfect Diwali with his siblings. Blessed to have our beautiful Family! Wishing you all a Very Happy Diwali! #Diwali #Azarias #Kiaan #Samaira #Safira"

Talking about Sanjay, Priya had once said, "Sanjay is an amazing human being and a very good father to his children. He loves them dearly. Both of us have never tried to instil any negativity in our children towards our ex-spouses." Talking about their marriage and love, Priya had said, "He makes me smile. Sanjay has brought security and stability to my life. During the flight, we realised that neither of us was what our public perception had been made out to be. The barrier of those misconceptions came down and we kept in touch."

And that is quite clear in the picture as not only have they all posed together but there is no hint of negativity in the picture. The fact that all of them have colour-coordinated the outfits also shows that they all share a healthy bond.

Sanjay Kapur was first married to Nandita Mahtani. Post divorcing her he tied-the-knot with Karisma Kapoor. Karisma and Sanjay have two kids – Kiaan and Samaira. After an ugly divorce, which followed many episodes of mudslinging, Sanjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev. Priya Sachdev has a daughter – Safaira – from her previous marriage. Priya and Sanjay have one son – Azarias.