The heart is a lonely, untameable hunter. And in an industry that is ruled by the three G's – gossip, glamour and glitz; it isn't surprising to see stars wear their hearts on their sleeves.

And our very own heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is no different. From falling in love in-the-blink-of-an-eye to breaking-up at-the-drop-of-a-hat, Ranbir Kapoor has been there, done it.

However, the Kapoor son's love-life seems to have come a full circle with the latest news of his relationship with Alia Bhatt. Confused? Take a look.

Ranbir Kapoor and Nandita Mahtani

Designer and a fashion-label owner Nandita Mahtani and Ranbir Kapoor were reportedly dating during Ranbir's early days in the industry. In one of the interviews, Ranbir had even admitted to having a huge crush on her. However, both soon started focusing on their respective careers and drifted apart.

Nandita Mahtani and Sanjay Kapur

Nandita and Sanjay Kapur (Karisma Kapoor's ex) were married to each other for a brief period of time, before settling for mutual separation.

Sanjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor

After being married to each other for over 11 years, the couple had an ugly showdown before parting ways. Their divorce proceedings too became the talk of the town with a lot of dirty linen being washed in the public eye.

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan

Before the news of Abhishek being "too friendly" with Rani hit the headlines, or, before the Bachchan scion married Aishwarya; Abhishek was engaged to Karisma Kapoor. For some unknown reasons, the duo broke-off the engagement, but, continue to share warm vibes with each other's families.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Touted as the biggest wedding of the year, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are an embodiment of a strong marriage. Being married for over 11 years, the couple keeps giving their fans some major relationship goals.

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan

Before Aishwarya got married to Abhishek Bachchan, the news of her proximity with Salman Khan became the talk of the town. However, due to Salman's bad temper, it didn't take the love-story too long to turn into a tale of abuse and hurt. After a huge showdown, the couple parted ways.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

The reason behind some of Katrina Kaif's biggest hits can undoubtedly be attributed to Salman Khan's penchant for the actress. From recommending her name to directors, proclaiming her as the new star to being madly-in-love with her, Salman did everything he could to keep the relationship going. But, his temperament soon came into the way and the duo parted ways again.

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

Katrina and Alia Bhatt were the BFFs the industry vouched for before the news of Alia dating Ranbir made to the front page. The power-house performers got along like a house-on-fire and even appeared on shows together. Even though nothing can now be said for sure, but, it appears that their friendship isn't the same ever since Alia's growing fondness for the Kapoor lad.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The duo came together during the shoot of Brahmastra and has been painting the town red ever since. The most popular couple of the generation, Alia and Ranbir's love life seems to have come a full circle with both the families having openly approved the relationship.