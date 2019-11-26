Karisma Kapoor, who mesmerised her fans in the 90s, began her acting career with 'Prem Kaidi' which proved to be a dud at the box office. Back then, nobody thought that Karisma would become one of the leading actresses of the industry.

In those days, Karisma was often paired with Govinda who was a superstar of his time. This Jodi gave quite a number of hit films together. But after Karisma's marriage to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur, she suddenly disappeared from films.

After 11 years of marriage, when news of Karisma and Sanjay Kapur's divorce broke, fans were shell shocked. The couple had tied the knot in 2003 and filed for divorce in 2014. Though their divorce happened with mutual consent, it turned sour when both the parties began throwing allegations at each other, which was all out in the media.

According to reports, she was never happy in her married life. Karisma had accused Sanjay Kapur of physical violence. After her divorce, the custody of both her children is with her today. The actress was at the peak of her career when she married Sanjay Kapur but unfortunately could never experience marital peace and happiness.

On bitter divorce

According to a report, in an interview, Karisma had revealed some shocking details about her divorce with Sanjay Kapur. She said, "Sanjay used to discuss my annual expenses with his brother. Not only this, once he had even asked his mother to slap me as I had not worn a dress gifted to me by them. Sanjay only got married to me because I was one of the A list actresses."

She further added, "When we were on our honeymoon, Sanjay had quoted my price with his friends. He even forced me to spend a night with his friends. Sanjay used to hit me a lot and I used to hide the wounds by applying makeup on my face. When things went out of control, I had no option left but to file a police complaint."