While we have seen a lot of mudslinging happening between exes and a few even coming to blows, Abhishek Bachchan and his former fiancée, Karisma Kapoor seems to have moved on beautifully. While Karisma Kapoor had danced with Abhishek Bachchan's wife at the Ambani wedding, Abhishek too shares a warm and friendly equation with Karisma now.

Recently, both Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's father, Randhir Kapoor attended JP Dutta's birthday bash. The duo flew down to Jaipur to celebrate the birthday bash. Abhishek not only took care of Randhir Kapoor while coming out of the airport but, also made sure that he gets into his car safely. Abhishek Bachchan's caring gesture certainly won a lot of hearts.

It is said that it was at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's marriage where Abhishek Bachchan had first met Karisma Kapoor and sparks flew between the two. Even though Karisma was a couple of years older to him, the love they had could not deter their relationship. The duo dated for five years before officially announcing their engagement.

As per a report in Cosmopolitan, Babita was worried about the Bachchan's financial status and crunch looming over their head at that point of time. Moreover, her daughter was not only a known star but also earning pretty well. Babita wanted to guarantee a financially sound future for her daughter and thus, decided to intervene and call off the engagement.

Karisma apparently had taken a lot of time to come out of this phase and Abhishek too was heartbroken. Now, many decades down the line, Abhishek Bachchan is happily married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and has a lovely daughter. While, Karisma tied the knot with a divorced Sanjay Kapur, only to part ways with him after a few years.