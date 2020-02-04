Comedian Kunal Kamra roasting TV anchor Arnab Goswami on an aeroplane has spread like wildfire on the internet recently following which several airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India have banned the former from using their services for a period of six months.

The incident left Bollywood divided and now one more celebrity has come up in support of the comedian. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in order to express solidarity with Kunal, said that he won't be flying on an IndiGo or Vistara flight. He tweeted the same recently.

Kunal Kamra banned

It was alleged that Kunal Kamra roasted a television news anchor while travelling on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight with him.

Hours after Kunal tweeted about the entire episode on the flight, IndiGo Airlines announced, "In light of the recent incident onboard 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour."

"Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers," the IndiGo tweeted.

Following IndiGo's announcement, Air India and SpiceJet also barred Karma from flying on any of its flights until further notice.

Vivek Agnihotri leaks his chat with Kunal

The incident became even more intense when filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri leaked the screenshots of Kunal's chats and exposing his hypocrisy, Vivek called the comedian a paid stooge of Congress.

In a series of tweets, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said that Kunal Kamra is trying to be a warrior of the truth, but he is not the one in reality.

He has close connections with Congress leader Sanjay Jha and he is a paid stooge of the party. The filmmaker also tweeted some screens of his chat with Kunal on WhatsApp to expose his other side.

Justifying his reason for sharing the chat publicly, Vivek said: "I am doing so because Kamra is trying to be the warrior of truth."

Here's the chat:

Earlier, actresses Richa Chaddha and Swara Bhasker too opened up about the flight ban on the comedian and even asked the airline operators on Twitter as to why no action was taken against similar such incidents that took place in the past.

Richa Chadha questions airline authorities

Richa Chadha questioned the airline authorities as to why no action was taken against BJP MP Pragya Thakur when she caused a delay.