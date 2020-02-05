Be it for fun or controversies, popular TV show Bigg Boss seldom goes unwatched by the Indian diaspora.

Now also taken as a dinner supplement by many, the show saw a different side of a number of celebrities who partook in as contestants.

One such actress is Hina Khan who Rose to new heights of fame after her stint as a participant and then becoming the runner up of season 11.

But now after about three years of her win, she believes that the show isn't the same anymore rather it has become "crazy".

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is infamous for verbal, physical altercations as the audience to seeks pleasure in that.

But seems like these increasing intolerance on the show irritates Hina who said that it's the show makers giving the liberty to hot, abuse fellow housemates.

Hina blames the show's format for the fights

"After watching this season of Bigg Boss I'm like, 'I didn't do anything during my time on the show'. This season is crazy and people are out there.

But I always feel we should not really blame the celebrities inside the house because they are being allowed to do that.

"I also don't blame the makers and creators because that's their format. They have given this liberty to push, hit and abuse people in this season. It wasn't there in my season," she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' alum hogged headlines during her stay in the Bigg Boss house in 2017 with her staunch views against actors like Kishwar Merchant, Gauahar Khan, Sakshi Tanwar and Sunny Leone.

However, she was also slammed for her remarks against Shilpa Shinde, who went on to become the season winner.

Pins responsibility on the audience

However, not cherry-picking the culprit behind the Bigg Boss culture, Hina explained that the responsibility lies on the watcher.

"We who are watching the show, are responsible. We wait for the next episode. They are giving people what they want to watch. If people stop watching the show, they will change the format," she said.

Despite what the actress claims, the current season 13 of the show has been always in news since it started premiering last year in September. This time the participants include TV actors like Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra to name a few.