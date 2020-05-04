The lockdown has created so much uncertainty both economic and political that it's hard to know what's real and what's not. That's also because of the misinformation that's creating more fake news. Many are also curious to know about the impact of the lockdown on Bollywood and if it's going to adversely impact certain releases.

Rumours began to spread earlier today about Brahmastra, that the main leads Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were going to suffer pay cuts and that the release date of the film was going to be pushed further due to the current circumstances. However, producer Karan Johar rubbished the rumours on Twitter.

Karan Johar puts rumours on Brahmastra to rest

The lockdown and the Coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of tension across industries. Bollywood has so far been on an indefinite shutdown ever since the pandemic really gathered traction in India. This has created huge questions for producers, actors and all those involved in films.

In light of this situation, rumours are bound to spread about the filmmaking business and whether or not actors are going to suffer losses. If so, how much? Brahmastra became a victim of rumour-mongering when people and the media began to say that the actors in the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would be taking a pay cut. Moreover, the rumours also claimed that the film's release was being delayed.

As the rumours began to spread quickly, to do some damage control, producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to address all the claims. He made a sincere request to the media as well, "My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films...These are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request..."

My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films...these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2020

Clearly, the industry is distressed considering all that's going on. Breeding rumours on the happenings in the industry will only create more ambiguity and chaos.