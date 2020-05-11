Many Bollywood movies have shown the perfect bromance between two leading stars. From Jai-Veeru of Sholay to Dostana couple Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham to millennial Jodi Sonu and Titu, we have witnessed the iconic chemistry of the Bollywood superstar in many movies.

One the of the yesteryear bromantic couple was Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. With the sudden demise of Rishi, Amitabh Bachchan is heartbroken and shaken. He was spotted reminding the great time he has shared with Chintu Ji and talked about his great aura and charming personality.

Bachchan's stood by the Kapoor family, Ranbir and Neetu and helped them out in Rishi Kapoor's last rites. Along with Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir's best friend Ayan and girlfriend Alia Bhatt was also spotted supporting Ranbir after the demise of his father. While Alia stood by Neetu Singh as a perfect Bahu, Ayan was there holding his friend in the hour of need.

Their bromance reminded us of a time when Rishi Kapoor has expressed that they should get married to each other.

'Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time!'

You read it right. Alia seems to be bonding quite well with the Kapoor Khandan, yet Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor wanted his son to marry someone else and that is none other than Wake up Sid director, Ayan Mukherjee.

In 2018, Rishi shared a picture of Ranbir with close friend Ayan Mukerji on his Twitter handle from the Ambani's wedding and asked them to get hitched.

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

Not sparing these two from the trap of his grittiness, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "Well looks like, it's going to a 'Pati, Patni air Woh' scenario between Alia, Ranbir and Ayan Mukherjee.

Jokes apart, Alia and Ayan shares a great rapport and cares a lot about Ranbir Kapoor. While Ranbir has already done two films with Ayan, Wake Up Sid and Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani, Alia has collaborated with Ranbir and Ayan for Brahmastra.

Rishi Kapoor left this world on April 30, 2020, after battling with Leukemia for almost two years. He took his last breath at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai.