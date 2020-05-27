Karan Johar's directorial debut Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum was a blockbuster hit. The multi-starrer film was a family drama with glamour quotient attached to it as every Dharma Production film has. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor along with Rani Mukerji's cameo.

But very few people know that as these stars looked happy and cheerful on-screen, the reality was far behind. According to Karan Johar, there was a lot of negativity on the sets, Hrithik being the junior amongst all the stars was distanced from everyone.

In his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan had revealed that Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Jaya, and Kajol were distant with Hrithik.

He had revealed, "It was unfair because he was too junior, and Shah Rukh was already such a big star. But that was a phase when one or two of Shah Rukh's films had gone wrong and the media had started projecting Hrithik up there."

"The negativity that crept in was not justified or correct, and it was really sad. I felt Hrithik was the only one during the course of the shooting who needed a little hand-holding. See, the Bachchans didn't have that equation with him. Shah Rukh was a bit distant at that time because of everything that was happening. Kajol was Team Shah Rukh."

In his memoir, Karan also revealed that he tried his level best to make Hrithik comfortable and wrote, "I felt I needed to hold his hand a bit. And we developed a really good friendship. We got close to each other- he was a bit of a lost child in this whole lot. And Hrithik, anyway, is slightly awkward around people. He's not the most people-friendly person. Now he's become a lot better."

Today, we all know Hrithik is one of those actors who stands in the same league as the Bachchans and the Khans. But with time we definitely learn a lot of things from life.