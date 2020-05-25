Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan has put to sea a new self-care and personal grooming brand, under his ownership called 'FRSH' which initially will be producing hand sanitizers considering the need of the hour.

This is not the first time that a celebrity has come forward with his own brand, despite endorsing some renowned brands in India, Bollywood celebs have also actively participated in becoming the owners of some leading retail brands.

Before Salman, celebs like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan have all dipped their toes in various businesses apart from acting. They are entrepreneurs now and in fact very successful ones.

Today, we bring forward 7 Bollywood celebrities who not only excelled in their acting careers but also have begun a new lease of life as successful entrepreneurs of their own brands.

Salman Khan: FRSH

Salman Khan on the occasion of Eid launched a personal care brand range called 'FRSH' which will be manufacturing hand sanitizer since they are in great demand amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

After sanitisers, FRSH will also launch other products like deodorants, body wipes, perfumes all in all personal care and self-grooming products.

Salman also owns another renowned brand called, 'Being Human Foundation' which was launched in 2007 and the organization's funding primarily comes from the sales of Being Human's clothing brand, which was made popular in India and abroad by Bhaijaan himself.

Deepika Padukone: All About You

All About You by Deepika Padukone is a fashion brand started back in 2015, in collaboration with Myntra. Offering western as well as ethnic wear clothes, All About You targets women from the 18-35 age group to make them looked their best and feel best about themselves.

The brand is exclusively available on Myntra's website and app along with Jabong and Bollywood's fashionista herself is the leading face of this chic clothing brand.

The brand, in fact, features dresses that Deepika actually wore in her films and at ramp walks so now all women can feel like a star wearing this collection.

Hrithik Roshan: HRX

The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan had brought forward an exclusive fashion brand 'HRX' which is currently one of the most popular celebrated brands present in the Indian market. The brand was launched by Hrithik in 2013.

Giving a tough competition to Nike and Adidas' popularity HRX provides all type of wearables and accessories especially sportswear for both men and women.

Anushka Sharma: Nush

The diva Anushka Sharma launched her own fashion styling line named 'Nush' in collaboration with Shoppers Stop in 2017. Nush deals with bright ethnics and hit western outfits, accessories and footwear.

The comfortable, as well as fashionable brand, is little costlier than other celebrities brand, but the quality and style it delivers are unmatchable.

Anushka herself being a fashionista renders her personal style by Nush, making it accessible for every woman and providing a sense of comfort to bring out the best in you.

Katrina Kaif: Kay Beauty

The elegant beauty Katrina Kaif has launched her beauty brand Kay Beauty in partnership with Nykaa in 2019. Kay Beauty is a long-standing, pan-India brand that has been launched across 50 Nykaa stores, online and on the app with a powerful campaign titled 'Its Kay To Be You.'

The product range offers an extensive range of 48 shades of lip crayons itself. Other than that the European production offers more innovative all vegan and cruelty-free products.

Tiger Shroff: PROWL

Tiger Shroff has unveiled his own sportswear brand similar to Roshan's HRX, called 'Prowl', which was launched in 2016, retails activewear ranging from t-shirts, tanks, shorts to sweatshirts, joggers, track-pants and compression wear.

Exclusively available at the brand's website and on Amazon Fashion the brand enjoys a partnership with Mojostar (also a stakeholder in HRX). PROWL targets young consumers, who lead a high activity lifestyle and are constantly on the move.

"Prowl is tailor-made for the evolving requirements of today's young, physically-active Indians who want to be fit and fashionable at the same time," said Shroff in a statement during the brand's launch.

Rhea and Sonam Kapoor: Rheson

The Kapoor sisters, Sonam and Rhea, debuted their first-ever brand together 'Rheson' which is in an exclusive collaboration with Shoppers Stop. Sonam rules the red carpet with her mind-blowing fashion statement and so her brand makes sure to provide some best outfits.

Rheson offers an impressively wide range of western and Indo-western clothing for all the women out there in all shapes and sizes.

Shedding light on her new venture, Sonam stated to Business Standard, "The brand is meant for every Indian girl - no matter her age or her body type. We have always stated that we don't believe in a specific 'target audience' - one should wear whatever makes one happy; age, weight, body type are no bars! Our clothes are for every Indian girl. Period."