There was a time when Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor were the two most in-demand actresses of Bollywood industry. There were a lot of speculations of both the actresses ongoing cat-fight since both the actresses shared some sort of cold-vibes with each other which is quite common in Indian cinema.

When you have a great competition in front of you, it's common to have some kind of spat or rivalry between the two. Same was the case with Katrina and Kareena.

However, both the divas who were believed to be rivals professionally were seen bonding really well, after Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor started dating Katrina Kaif. Quashing all kind of rumours their cat-fight both of the actress was often seen talking good about each other.

In fact, Kareena Kapoor went on to say that she will dance on Katrina's popular songs at Ranbir-Katrina's wedding on when she appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' along with Ranbir Kapoor.

From animosity to friendship: Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor

But, since the things did not go well between the lovely couple, both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's breakup news came a shocking announcement for the paparazzi.

Although, Katrina has time and again expressed her desire to work with Kareena Kapoor. Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Katrina said she would love to work with Kareena.

"I would really like to work with Kareena. I think she is really spontaneous, very dear and very beautiful," said Katrina.

When Katrina chose Kareena for a same-sex relationship

Miss Katrina made a big revelation on Zoom Tv's chat show 'By Invite Only', when quizzed to choose one actress with whom she would like to have a same-sex relationship. She first asked for choices, and later took Kareena Kapoor Khan's over the likes of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Not only did Katrina, but when Bebo was asked a similar question on Karan Johar's talk show, on who she'd pick if she were to have a gay encounter, even Kareena took Katrina's name

"I would be more comfortable with my sister-in-law, so I say, Katrina Kaif," said the actor

Well, that was something quite adorable of both of them to say and showed that even after Katrina Ranbir's breakup, their bond will never get affected.