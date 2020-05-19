Actress Deepika Padukone says the past several weeks have not only been "exceptionally unusual", but also very difficult, with everyone facing the fear of uncertainty about the future.

The actress added that she wants to share how she is nurturing her mental health amid the pandemic. For this, Deepika has joined hands with Instagram for an initiative. The actor has curated a 'Wellness Guide' on Instagram, as part of the ongoing global Mental Health Awareness month.

"I am sure we all agree that the past several weeks have not only been exceptionally unusual but also very difficult; uncertainty about the future, loss of livelihoods, and the inability to be around family and loved ones, are just a few of the challenges facing us," Deepika said.

"And situations such as these often lead to or aggravate mental illness. I look forward to sharing with all of you some of the things I've been doing over the past several weeks to nurture my mental health, and I hope you find them useful too," she added.

The 'Wellness Guide' is Instagram's new feature to keep people inspired during these tough times. It is a new way to easily discover recommendations, tips and other content from your favourite creators, public figures, organisations and publishers on Instagram.

With people struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 'Guides' will first be focused on wellness and mental health content. Globally, Instagram is enabling public figures and creators to connect with expert organisations to share resources during this time, and for India, it is Deepika, along with The Live Laugh Love Foundation, that has curated this guide.

"We want to support their mental well-being by amplifying mental health resources and empowering creators to create inspiring, wellness related content. The Wellness Guide is a step in that direction," said Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, Facebook -- India, South and Central Asia.