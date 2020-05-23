Bollywood's queen and 'Bahu' to the Nawabs family, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a point that when she gives an interview, she will make some steamy headlines and some jaw-dropping confessions.

If we had to give the title of 'Most outspoken personality in Bollywood', it would definitely go to Kareena.

The diva is happily married to Pataudi Khandan's prince Saif Ali Khan, and is blessed with an adorable kid Taimur Ali Khan. But Saifeena's relationship was one of the most controversial ones.

Back when Bebo was rumoured to be dating Shahid Kapoor, she had reportedly cheated on Shahid with Saif, and thus, their relationship hit rock bottom.

Also, Saif Ali Khan was 10 years older than Kareena Kapoor and had already divorced Amrita Singh, their marriage became a source of controversy.

Married man a big no for me: Kareena Kapoor

However, did you know Kareena Kapoor had once said in an interview that she would never have an affair with a married man?

Yes, it's true, in an interview with Filmfare Magazine 2001, the 39-year-old actress had stated, "Yes, no married men for me. But why is infidelity being made such an issue? Men cheat on their women, that's as old as the hills. It's possible for a man to love more than one woman."

She continued, "But hey, it's possible for a woman to be in love with more than one man too. That is fair and square. But what frustrates me is when men don't own up to the women they love. Men can be quite gutless."

"There's a difference between love and attraction. I wouldn't like my man to cheat on me. Neither would I cheat on him. If I found out that my man's unfaithful, I'd slaughter him. No tears, no shor-sharaba," Kareena added further.

I would never have an affair with married man: Kareena

Not only this, once while talking to Simi Garewal on her popular chat show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', Kareena Kapoor had made some statements about marriages and went onto say how married men were not her thing.

"Please give me a break. I am neither besotted with married men nor will I have affairs with them. Married men would be detrimental to my career. Ask the producers, directors and distributors why all of them are hell-bent on signing Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) and me together. Quite obviously because we are a hot pair," she said.

