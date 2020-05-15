Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan once shared a great friendship. Their bromance in Hum Saath Saath Hain was loved by fans but things never remained the same. Things suddenly turned sour between the two but the reason behind their tiff has been the secret all these years.

In an old interview, Saif also opened up on the differences between him and Salman, "Over time, there have been some differences that have come up, which he and I best know about and that will always remain between him and me only. He is someone I have worked with, spent a lot of time with and he is someone I greatly admire as a brother. And that will never change."

'I have known him longer than I have known Kareena'

In 2015, Salman had invited Saif for the special screening of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which also cast Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. When Saif was asked if Salman invited him because of Kareena, he had said, "I hope not. Salman, I know, would not do anything just for the sake of it. I have known him longer than I have known Kareena."

"So I would hope that our equation is not dependent on her and I felt very nice about it. I have always had the highest respect and love for Salman. I hadn't spoken to him for the longest time and was very happy to hear from him," had said Saif Ali Khan.

Though the reason behind this cold war always remained a secret many close to Bhaijaan say that it is the result of Salman's involvement in the blackbuck poaching case. It is only after that the two remained aloof from each other for many years.