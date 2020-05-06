Kareena Kapoor is a name that comes at the top of any list where we talk about being fit and fitness. Bebo looked like a million bucks during her debut in Refugee and even after several decades of her debut, her one look can make anyone go weak-in-the-knees. However, there was a time when her fitness journey had transformed into almost an obsession for the actress.

From turning size zero, ridiculing actresses with heavy body structures to taking pride in Saif Ali Khan's body-shaming comment, the only thing Kareena wanted was an enviable figure and being size zero. So much so that she didn't even mind Saif calling her 'overweight'.

When Saif called her 'over-weight'

While the entire nation had gone gaga over Kareena's look in the song 'Ye Mera Dil' from Don, husband Saif thought she looked 'overweight'. At Adhuna Bhabani's Bblunt event, Kareena had spoken about it. "The hairstyle for the song Yeh Mera Dil was very sexy. And my husband always tells me even though you're overweight (in the song) you looked very sexy. That's the best compliment for me," Indian Express had reported Kareena as saying.

We fail to wonder what's more disturbing. The fact that Saif Ali Khan called her 'overweight' or that Kareena thought that was the best compliment.

Kareena embarrassed at her own self

In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, when Kareena was shown the clips of her previous appearances on the show, she was only focusing on how 'fat' she looked. She kept saying how bad she looked and even looked embarrassed.

When she took a jibe at other actresses' weight

"Being fat is not sexy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is sexy, but fat is out. Any woman who says she doesn't want to be thin is talking nonsense. It's every girl's dream. It may be a trend now with some actresses, but I definitely don't want to look plump or fat!," Kareena had said at an event.

Well, we really think Kareena Kapoor should learn a little more about body positivity and spread the message across to the people who look upto her for fitness.