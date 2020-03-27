Over the years, Kareena Kapoor has not only lost all that celebrity attitude but also that meanness that earlier came with it. She may have learnt to be a little sensitive and filtered now, but there was a time when Kareena's motor-mouth not only landed her in trouble but also hurt several celebs. And one of that time was Kareena's massive dig at actresses who were curvy and voluptuous.

The background

Things have never really been rosy and shiny between Vidya Balan and Kareena Kapoor. While on one hand, Kareena Kapoor was turning out to be the most preferred choice to play the female lead opposite the Khans, it was Vidya Balan who was giving new direction to women centric films in the industry. The fact that Kareena had once dated Shahid and Vidya was linked with him several times, did help in worsening the situation further.

'Voluptuous is sexy, but fat is out'

Vidya Balan had to gain several kilos for her most acclaimed role so far - The Dirty Picture. The actress was always unapologetic about putting on weight and always said that she was comfortable in her own skin and would never be the skinny type. Her comment came at a time when Kareena Kapoor was making news for her new found size - zero and flop film Tashan. It was at this time that Kareena took an indirect but massive dig at the actress.

At an event, Bebo had said, "Being fat is not sexy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is sexy, but fat is out. Any woman who says she doesn't want to be thin is talking nonsense. It's every girl's dream." However, it didn't just stop there. She further added, "It may be a trend now with some actresses, but I definitely don't want to look plump or fat!"

Ouch! That definitely was a low-blow. But, Vidya decided to give it back on her own way and when she was told that Kareena's role in Heroine is as stronger as hers in The Dirty Picture, TOI quoted her saying, "It can't get dirtier than 'The Dirty Picture'. They could make a 'Heroine' but no one will be able to make 'The Dirty Picture'."

That was fierce, wasn't it?