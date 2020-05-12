Ever since the lockdown was announced, superstar Salman Khan along with a few family members and close industry buddies are at his Panvel farmhouse. Recently, Salman Khan launched his first music single Pyaar Karona that gives out a message of love, help and care in times of corona.

Just a few hours ago Bhaijaan's next single a romantic ballad starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan titled Tere Bina was dropped. The song has been shot with limited resources, following all rules and regulations of the lockdown. The music video has been completely filmed at Salman's Panvel farmhouse and captures the picturesque locales in and around.

Salman has helmed the responsibility of the song on his shoulders. From singing to acting and even directing the video. Bhaijaan is the 'Jaan' of the song.

As every coin has two sides. The minute 'Tere Bina' was dropped, Bhai's ardent fans went gaga over scintillating chemistry between Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan. On the other hand, few people on social media were unhappy with the song and started bashing the songs and lyrics. Few of them took to Salman's Instagram and commented on his posts saying, 'Bhai social distancing Kahan hai'. In fact, some of them mocked on Bhai's singing talent.

Here are some of the comments on Bhai's Tere Bina song which will leave you in splits:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez shared their experience of working together,

Salman Khan opined:

About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn't know we will be here under a lockdown. So, we wanted to do things to keep ourselves busy. That's when we decided to do these songs. We launched Pyaar Karona and now, we are launching Tere Bina. We have shot the song entirely at the farm house and it took four days to complete the shoot of the song. We wouls shoot in the evening from 5.30 pm to 6.30-7.00 pm.

Salman Khan on having the song before:

Speaking about the song Jacqueline Fernandez shares

I didn't think we would be able to pull this off. We are used to shooting songs on a large stage with grand production costs. There are costumes, hair, makeup. All of a sudden, we find ourselves with a team of three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience and it taught us how to make the most of what we have.

PS: Don't miss Waluscha De Sousa's younger daughter's cameo in the song.

