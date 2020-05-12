As a lockdown gift to all the fans and the music lovers, Salman Khan has released his new song 'Tere Bina' with Jacqueline Fernandez, on his YouTube channel, today. The song was released through a live premiere on Salman's YouTube channel, which was joined by his number of fans.

The Kick couple Salman-Jacqueline's sizzling chemistry is vividly obvious from the video. Along with the sizzling chemistry between Dabbang Salman Khan and beautiful Jacqueline, the song also shows the glimpse of lavish Panvel's farmhouse owned by the Bajrangi Bhaijaan, himself.

From candlelight dates to horse riding and bike rides, Jacqueline and Salman are looking incredible together. The lyrics of the song which is sung by Salman Khan himself says, 'Tere Bina Kahin Mera Jiya Laage Na' and it will fill your heart with love amid the lockdown.

Watch Tere Bina song, here:

Sharing the song on Twitter, Salman Khan wrote: "Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo... #TereBina"

Jacqueline said she had a great experience shooting amid the lockdown with Salman Khan at his farmhouse. She said, "We are used to shooting songs on very big productions, taking a large amount of days costume, hair makeup and weeks of prep but all of a sudden we find ourselves working with a team of three people (Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP)."

"For the first time, I found myself checking the lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience to know that you can use what comes your way and make the most of any situation," added Jacqueline.

Editing of the song was difficult: Salman Khan

Although the Race 3 pair Salman Khan and Jacqueline had a gala time shooting the song, internet. was the main issue when sat for editing. Salman said, "Everyone is using wifi. The internet speed was so slow. It used to take us 24-36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth for 70-80 times," said Salman.

.