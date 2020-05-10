After the success of 'Pyar Karona' song, Salman Khan is back with a romantic song with his on-screen lady love, Jacqueline Fernandez. Dabbang Khan has released the teaser of his new song 'Tera Bina' through his social media platforms.

With the Tere Bina Teaser, fans will get the glimpse of oozing romance between the Kick Jodi Salman-Jacqueline amid the serenity of the farm life. The song, which has been shot at the Panvel farmhouse of Salman Khan, will be released on 12 May 2020.

Sharing the first look and teaser of the song, Salman wrote, "Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother's Day (Link in bio) @jacquelinef143 #AjayBhatia @shabbir_ahmed9 @adityadevmusic @abhiraj88 @saajan_singh23 #TereBinaTeaser #IndiaFightsCorona."

From horseriding to date night and bike rides, Salman and Jacqueline are yet again ready to enthral the audience with their sizzling chemistry.

Yesterday, through a promotional interview, the Tere Bina couple disclosed that song has been shot with the team of only three people,(Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP) and it's the cheapest production song.

'Great experience to shoot amid lockdown'

Sharing the 'great experience' of shooting amid lockdown, Jacqueline said, "We are used to shooting songs on very big productions, taking a large amount of days costume, hair makeup and weeks of prep but all of a sudden we find ourselves working with a team of three people (Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP)."

"For the first time, I found myself checking the lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience to know that you can use what comes your way and make the most of any situation," added Jacqueline. The 'Tere Bina Teaser' will also give you a glimpse of his luxurious farmhouse.

Salman Khan also disclosed that he had the song 'Tere Bina' in his mind for a very long but since it could not fit in any of his movies, he utilised and shot in in the quarantine period. He has aptly utilised the beautiful landscape of his farmhouse and has shot the song at various location.

Watch Tere Bina Teaser, here: