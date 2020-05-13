Yesterday, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi announced that the country will enter the fourth leg of Lockdown from 18th May, keeping in mind the rising number of cases of novel coronavirus. While many citizens, (to be honest very few) took it supportingly, most of us are going crazy.

Bollywood celebrities also supported the decision taken by the PM of India and gave their thumbs up. While Kabir Singh Shahid Kapoor fame also showed support to the central government's decision, looks like it's going to be difficult for his wife Mira Rajput to tolerate him as he's going hilariously insane, and we have the proof.

Shahid left his fans ROFL-ing hard when he shared a crazy video of himself, talking gibberish as before we enter phase four of quarantine.

After posting his sizzling shirtless throwback picture last night, Shahid posted a video in which he can be seen saying 'It's time for quarantine, it's so much fun' like a small baby. Sasha captioned the video as "Entering quarantine phase 4 be like. @mira.kapoor can't deal no more with me."

Have a look:

If you'll listen carefully, you can actually hear Mira saying something from the back. She was shocked to see that Shahid posted this video on Instagram and hence she commented,"you actually posted this ridiculous video.(With rolling eyes emojis)" Mira sure is irritated but fans are having a blast.

Shahid Kapoor is quarantined right now with his wife and kids, Misha and Zain. Udta Punjab fame Shahid Kapoor, who is reportedly in Punjab with family, recently spill the beans about his lockdown days and the household work he is doing.

When a fan asked him "'Khana, bartan, kapde.. Ye sab kare ho kya lockdown me?' through a 'Ask Me' session on Twitter, Shahid gave a hilarious reply and said, "Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara?", leaving his fans in splits.

Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? https://t.co/KMeKGlaqSf — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Shahid Kapoor was last seen Kabir Singh which was one of the blockbusters of 2019. He was shooting for his upcoming film Jersey, before the lockdown was imposed.