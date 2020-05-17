A lot has been written and spoken about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured relationship. The two have remained tight-lipped and chosen to not speak to the media about their relationship. But it looks like the lockdown has only brought Katrina and Vicky close which is pretty evident from her special birthday wish to her rumoured love.

Wishing Vicky on his 32nd birthday, Katrina shared an animated video of Vicky's character from URI - The Surgical Strike who often mouths a slogan 'How's the Josh'. Katrina responded to Vicky's josh with a 'high sir' note on display and wrote, "May the Josh always be high, Happy birthday."

Vicky was bowled over by Katrina's 'joshila' birthday wish and thanked her for sending warm wishes on his special day on Instagram.

Earlier, Vicky, who is quite private about his personal life, had said that he doesn't want to talk about his rumoured relationship with Katrina. However, the Uri actor neither denied nor confirmed the rumours of him dating Katrina.

Vicky wants to guard his personal life

"I hope you respect this... I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting," Vicky Kaushal had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview when he was asked about his rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif.

He further added, "I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don't want to open up about anything."

Though Katrina and Vicky are yet to formally announce their love for each other, the two like spending quality time with each other. They have been spotted together on various occasions, be it Diwali or their private dinner outings. And the reason why Katrina Kaif is apparently taking time to settle down with Vicky is that she had been in two minds for a while now.

It remains to be seen if Katrina and Vicky would come out in the open and address the mystery around their relationship publicly.