It's never easy coming face-to-face with your ex, especially if the break-up was not amicable and if, you are a celebrity. Something similar happened to Katrina Kaif too after parting ways with Ranbir. Ranbir and Katrina had even bought a posh house together and thrown a grand housewarming party, only to surrender to the rumours of splitsville a few months after.

So naturally, bumping into Ranbir and his current girlfriend Alia Bhatt was something Katrina must have wanted to avoid at all costs. However, when she did bump into them, it was a sight that caught national attention and spotlight. It was at the Filmfare Awards 2019 that the trio came face-to-face. While everyone thought things would get ugly and awkward, the trio behaved in the most dignified way possible.

Ranbir Kapoor not only got up to hug and greet Katrina but even Alia met her warmly. Kat too seemed quite cordial with the two of them and smiled. The shutterbugs didn't let go of this chance and clicked a number of pictures. There were rumours of Katrina Kaif being angry with Alia Bhatt for being with Ranbir Kapoor. What had hurt her most was the fact that Alia and Kat were not just gym buddies but also good friends.

'What is meant for me, will come my way'

Talking about not holding a grudge, Katrina had told DNA, "I will tell you something important. A certain thing is already playing out in a certain manner. My reaction to it makes no difference. I can sit here and feel anger and bitterness. I can make myself unhappy. Or I can take into consideration that, how miserable I make no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say — let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way."

"I'm not trying to be Ms Goody Two Shoes. I'm not some extraterrestrial being. I do go through my own share of pain and angst. But I see no point in holding a grudge. Whoever it is (no names were taken), I don't see the point of holding on to anything unpleasant from the past. I would rather let bygones be bygones. I don't think anyone is out there to hurt me. People are trying to do the best for you. But, sometimes, in trying to do the best for you, you get hurt. Too bad. However, I would rather have a friend than an enemy," she had further added.