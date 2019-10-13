Let's take a look at the equation Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

Deepika Padukone - Ranbir Kapoor: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor might have had an ugly showdown during their breakup, but ever since then, things have only been looking up for them.

Not only have they moved on gracefully, but also do not have any qualms about working together. Infact, it is no secret that Deepika, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share a good bond and friendly equation now.

Talking about her equation with Ranbir, Deepika had said, "It only gets better. I couldn't have asked more. I think the relationship that we share today, what I value the most and I don't think it could be in a better place."

Deepika Padukone – Alia Bhatt: Alia too, has gracefully accepted that Deepika was Ranbir's past and nothing more than that. "I don't hold on to things. There's nothing to feel awkward about. If there's an awkward conversation, then, of course, that will spring up some awkwardness," Alia had said on Koffee with Karan.

"There is nothing to feel bad about and we are all very happy, at peace and content," said Alia.

Katrina Kaif – Ranbir Kapoor: Katrina Kaif, who stayed mum on the speculations of her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, opened up about it much later. Katrina clearly has moved on but certainly has not forgotten the tough time she had to go through.

"We [she and Ranbir] still have respect for each other, and that will not change. When I was going through separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That's when I realised that since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain," Katrina had said in an interview.

"I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support. I don't have any regrets [about that chapter]. I have come out of the experience a lot more mature. I had to break before I could proceed to rebuild myself. I had to unravel and feel everything that had happened I had to take full responsibility for my part in the equation, what I could and should have done better. And accept that the parts that I was not responsible for were not my problem," she had said.

Katrina Kaif – Alia Bhatt: "The fact that she was dating was not relevant to the equation that I shared with her. So why should that equation change?" Katrina told Karan.

"I'm taking this as a compliment. But yes, if someone like you, who knows me well, feels nice about my conduct, it's a good thing. I'm not trying to be saintly but it's always easier to just make peace, be friends, to be loving," she said.

"I'm not doing this to make your life easier. But I'm doing it to make my life easier. It genuinely is more peaceful and you feel more lighter and happier when you don't hold on to any anger or grudges," Kat had said in an interview.

Katrina and Alia keep liking each other's pictures on social media and dropping positive comments on each other's profiles and work.