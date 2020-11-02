Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently celebrated her 47th birthday with hubby Abhishek Bachchan daughter Aaradhya and in laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She also posted her picture with daughter Aaradhya on her twitter handle. Many celebs poured in their best wishes for Aishwarya including hubby Abhishek who shared an adorable picture with wifey and thanked her for everything.

Ever since Aishwarya won the Miss World 1994 title, she went on to become one of the most beautiful women on Earth. With her stellar performances in movies she has carved a niche for herself but there is one hidden desire of Aishwarya that many are hardly aware of. Aishwarya wishes to play mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan in her biopic. Aishwarya is one of those actresses who has never been a part of any biopics in Bollywood except for South film 'Iruvar' which was based on the life of actress/politician Jayalalitha.

Not many people know but Aishwarya shared a great bond with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. She refers Jaya Bachchan as 'Maa' and Big B as 'Paa' and holds immense amount of respect for the two. There is also a rare fact that many are still unaware of, Aishwarya Rai's career decisions are entirely controlled by her and none of her family members including hubby Abhishek interferes in them. Everyone in the family gets space to take professional decisions without dinner table conferences.

Aishwarya got married to Abhishek in 2007. The couple were blessed with a baby girl Aaradhya in 2011. Aishwarya and Abhishek fell in love with each other on the sets of J P Dutta's film 'Umrao Jaan'. They would be missing from the sets for hours driving the finicky Dutta up the nearest papier-mâché wall. The couple is indeed one of the IT couple of Bollywood and we totally love them.