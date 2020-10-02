Abhishek Bachchan has always been bold and outspoken. Known for his witty replies the actor has never shied away from putting out his views and giving it back to haters.

Recently a social media user asked him if he has "hash" to which the actor replied, "No! Sorry. Don't do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to @MumbaiPolice am sure they, will be very happy to learn about your requirements and will assist you. "

Meanwhile, Abhishek was also seen sharing his joy with fans on the announcement of Cinema halls reopening after 15th October. He called it the 'Best news of the week'. As soon as he posted this, trollers began throwing mean comments at him. A user mocked him in reply, "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?". Giving a perfect response to the troll, Abhishek replied: "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyaan' co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He will next feature in Anurag Basu's multi-starrer drama 'Ludo'. The cast of the film includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and more.