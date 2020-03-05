Aditya Roy Kapoor recalls his first day of shooting in London for his debut movie London Dreams featuring Ajay Devgan, Ranvijay Singha, and Salman khan. The Aashiqui 2 actor shared a very interesting incident to his fans in one of his interviews when he was under great dilemma and had to scream at Salman.

Although Aditya was seen in many movies just after his debut in London's dreams, he rose to fame with the film Aashiqui 2 alongside Sharddha Kapoor. His character in the movie was liked by his fans and he got a lot of appreciation for the role and the movie. However, he was seen in movies like Guzaarish and Action Replay. Netizens had noticed him in the Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai starrer Action Replayy, he became a household name post-Aashiqui 2.

As the 34-year old star seems to do very well, He shared one of the incidents that happened with him on the sets of London Dreams where on the very first day of shooting, in fact at the very first shot itself he was asked to scream at Salman which brought him into a great dilemma.

On the sets of London Dreams...

About the shot, he said, "My first shot was in a London hospital, with Rannvijay (Singh), Ajay (Devgn) sir and Salman (Khan) Bhai. In the scene, Salman Bhai is lying on the bed and we as fellow band members are berating him. After a point, Ajay sir walks out, leaving Rannvijay and me with him. I had to scream at Salman Khan and l was like 'What!'"

Aditya further added "I knew it was only acting but I had to muster up the courage to do it. I don't remember how many takes I gave. Fortunately, his eyes were closed, which made it somewhat easier for me. But I think overdid it a bit because, at one point, Salman Khan opened one eye, looked at me, and said, "Kya hai?" I immediately started apologizing profusely and he broke into a smile, saying he was joking and that I was doing well and should go on. He had really scared me for one second, but after that, everything became easy. Ajay sir and Salman Bhai made me feel comfortable as a newcomer."

On the work front, Aditya Kapoor's last movie Malang did very well in the box office. Also, he will be soon featured in movies like Sadak 2 and Ludo.