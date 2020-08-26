It's been almost a year since rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating surfaced online. While the duo might stay mum on their new-found friendship/relationship status but fans seem hell bent on digging deeper. Recently, it was Vicky Kaushal's visit to Katrina Kaif's home this month which triggered mass hysteria among fans. And now, they have found another reason to cheer up for the two of them.

Katrina Kaif recently shared a picture enjoying the rains. For the picture, the diva opted for a pair of white shorts and a white hoodie. Her yellow sneakers and yellow umbrella totally glammed up her fashion game. While we couldn't take our eyes off Katrina Kaif's well-toned frame, fans were on another mission. Soon after Katrina's picture, ViKat fans, dug out an old picture of Vicky Kaushal wearing a similar white hoodie. One look and you would feel its the same white hoodie with a red pattern at the centre.

Katrina's picture has not only teased their fans of the announcement they have been waiting to hear but also makes us wonder if there's more to it than meets the eye. A few weeks back, we had seen Vicky Kaushal making a hush-hush entry to Katrina Kaif's building. He was seen wearing a mask and gloves.

The blue-eyed boy of Bollywood, Vicky had neither confirmed nor denied an affair with Katrina Kaif in an interview. "I hope you respect this... I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting. I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don't want to open up about anything," he had told Bollywood Hungama.

Well, with this latest picture, just like the fans we also wonder, is an official confirmation coming soon?