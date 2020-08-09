With the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world and the subsequent lockdowns, everything seemed to have come to a halt. However, as the country has geared itself to fight it out against the virus, lockdown regulations have been eased out in several areas. And while we all rushed to meet our near and dear ones, Vicky Kaushal was seen making a quick visit to rumoured ladylove, Katrina Kaif's residence.

It was a lovely Sunday afternoon for Vicky and Katrina as the Uri actor was seen entering Katrina's building in his car. The actor was wearing masks and gloves and didn't pose for the few shutterbugs who were there. While Vicky chose not to pose, his pictures soon went viral. And for the fans of Vikat, it was a happy, happy Sunday!

The history

And Vicky and Katrina have always denied being in a relationship. In a recent interview, on being asked about his link-up with the Bharat actress, Kaushal had said that he prefers keeping his private lifeguarded. He added that whatever he would say might be misconstrued or misinterpreted and hence, he would not like to comment on it.

The rumours of something brewing between Katrina and Vicky began on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. It was there that Katrina revealed she would love to work with Vicky Kaushal. When Vicky and Kat finally met face-to-face for a chat by Film Companion, the duo couldn't stop blushing and looked totally in awe of each other.

They have been spotted together on various occasions, be it Diwali or their private dinner outings. "But now she is sure of her feelings for Vicky (Kaushal). He has been a friend for some time now. He is trustworthy, dependable, and devoted. In brief, all that Katrina ever wanted the man in her life to be," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.