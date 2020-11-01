Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ringed in her 47th year. The actress is touted to be one of the most beautiful women in the world. Her elegance, grace, everything seems perfect. Ever since Aishwarya won the Miss World 1994 title, the glamour industry went crazy to cast her in their projects. But unfortunately many failed to recognize the immense amount of talent she held behind her beautiful face.

She made it big in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' co-starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn and post the film there was no looking back for the actress. Today Aishwarya is the daughter-in-law of the renowned Bachchan family and is married to Abhishek Bachchan. The couple also has a daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya made her comeback in the movies post her pregnancy with 'Sarbjit' and was seen in a couple of movies after that.

Today, the actress had ringed in her 47th birthday and we wish her all the success and our best wishes but before that, we would like to show our readers some of Aishwarya's insanely beautiful pictures that we bet you might have never seen before.