Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and his family is heartbroken over the sudden death of his brother Anil Devgan. The actor has shared an emotional message on his untimely demise.

Anil Devgan was the son of Prem Prakash Devgan. He was an avid music lover and trained in Tabla and Martial Arts. After his graduation from Bhagat Singh College, New Delhi in 1989, his brother Ajay Devgn encouraged him to join the film industry. He assisted directors Sunil Agnihotri, Anees Bazmee and Raj Kanwar on many movies before making his debut as a director in 2000.

He directed movies like Raju Chacha (2000), Blackmail (2005) and Haal-e-dil (2008). He also worked as a creative director for the movie Son of Sardaar in 2012. He is died of cardiac arrest at night on Monday (October 5). The 45-year-old filmmaker is survived by his wife and a son.

The Devgan family is heartbroken over Anil Devgan's sudden death. Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account this evening and wrote, "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet folded hands."

Many people including some celebs responded to Ajy Devgn's post on Twitter and expressed their heartfelt condolences to his family. Here are the messages of a few celebs.

