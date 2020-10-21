2020 has been of many firsts. And this is the first time Lakme Fashion Week 2020 went completely digital this year owing to the pandemic. One of the biggest fashion shows that kickstarted on Tuesday, October 20, went live digitally with Manish Malhotra's couture film 'Ruhaaniyat'.

Lets's take a look at everything that happened at first every virtual fashion show.

The first show of the season started with designer Manish Malhotra, who collaborated with Mijwan Foundation to present his latest collection 'Ruhaaniyat'. Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan was the muse of the couture film.

Kartik took to social media and shared a few pictures of his elegant couture

In no time social media was on fire and fans were in awe of his looks. They started comparing him with Prince. From fans to the fraternity, everyone seemed mesmerized by his charming looks. Ditching his infectious smile. Kartik's suave look with beard and long hair left us gasping for air.

Kartik was overwhelmed with the humongous response that he got for his look. The actor took to his social media and expressed his desire to do a film in his current look.

'Iss look mein film shoot Karni chaiye na? Asked the actor on Instagram and shared a classy picture of himself looking like a Royal Indian Prince.

His Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi Kapoor was the first one to comment on Kartik's regal look. The actress completely denied Kartik and replied, 'No'. To which Kartik replied, 'Negative Insaan'.

The banter between grabbed our attention. It seems their on-screen Dostana is visible off-screen too!

For the unversed, Rumours were rife that Kartik had signed a Sanjay Bhansali film.

However, all these reports were rubbished by the CEO of Bhansali's production house, Prerna Singh. Denying the same, she said, "This is completely untrue and being spread by irresponsible media reports. Kartik is not being considered for any film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for any directorial project or otherwise for now. But we wish him all the very best for the new release."

And now looking at Kartik's regal look, SLB might think of casting Kartik for his next project.

Royalty at its best! The opening ceremony of LFW 2020

Kartik Aaryan exudes regal charm as he walks the ramp for Manish Malhotra.

Kartik in an opulent sherwani looked royal in the Manish Malhotra outfit. He opted for a creamy white sherwani that features golden zari work on it. His grown-out hair was styled stylishly in a messy way. The unusual peter-pan type collar gave the Kurti a stern look. His beard was trimmed neatly and added a scruffy feel to this opulent look. Topped with a heavy shawl and thick, embellished border, the ensemble looked royal. He accessorized his look with jewelry by the designer that features heavy stones and emeralds that gave him an additional royal touch. Kartik pulled off the look with panache.

Manish Malhotra was all praise for Kartik's look.

Today Manish Malhotra shared a glimpse of his new collection where we get a sneak-peek into Kartik's new look and in his showstopper avatar. The ace designer praised the young superstar for his special gesture, "The Endearing Kartik Aaryan, whose talent I have always had tremendous faith in, stepped out after 7 long months for Mijwan to empower the women artisans @mwsyouth and for @manishmalhotraworld. Lots of love and blessings.'

Soon Kartik reposted the video on his social media, expressing his joy to resume work with this special association, 'First thing I Shot after 7 months. And am glad it's for Mijwan Welfare Society to empower Female Artisans and My all-time Fav @manishmalhotra05. #Ruhaaniyat. @lakmefashionweek. Opening Show Tonight at 8 pm.'

The complete line up of Lakme Fashion week starting from October 21 to October 25

The event will see many other Bollywood actors walking the virtual ramp. Actor and dancer Sandeepa Dhar will walk for designer Kaveri Lalchand, who will launch her collection inspired the state of Bengal on the Sustainable Fashion Day of the event on October 22.

Diana Penty will sashay the ramp adorning ensembles designed by Disha Patil on Day 4 of LFW on October 24. Patil will launch her collection 'The Labyrinth' inspired by sacred geometry and fueled by poetry is the perfect offering for the new-age bride.

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana will also be walking the virtual runway on Day 4 along with the debutante showstopper Radhika Madan. The duo will be sporting ensembles from the 'Neo - Phulkari' collection by designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti. Their collection is inspired by the history of Punjab and tries to revive the traditional handicraft.

Day 5 will see Athiya Shetty setting strutting down the virtual ramp as a muse for designer Aisha Rao who has created the collection keeping the concept of zero waste in mind.

The finale show by designer Rimzim Dadu and Saaksha and Kinni will have actor Mrunal Thakur who will bring the curtain of LFW down.