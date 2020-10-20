Close Jaipur based fashion designer Mohit Falod is known for designing bridal wear. Most of his designs are based on sensuous, silhouettes chic cuts and boisterous colours that make a statement. He has an outlet "DAAMANN by Mohit Falod in Jaipur and has now established as a brand name "M.M. Falod." Mohit has designed for many celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Soha Ali Khan, Mahima Chowdhary, Esha Deol, Sana Khan, Ameesha Patel, Zeenat Amaan, Evelyn Sharma. He will soon be designing in Bollywood movies.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Fashion Designer Mohit Falod spoke about the celebs he has designed for so far, what makes his couture stand out from other designers, actors he would like to design for and more.

Excerpts:

How did you get into fashion designing?

My mother started a boutique, and I started designing for the boutique, that's how I developed an interest in designing. Later I went and did a designing course. And now I have started my fashion label 'M.M. Falod'.

What is your speciality?

All my creations have Jaipur's semi-precious beads and stones. My designs have an entire gamete of legendry 'gotta Patti' work, Swarovski ivory, ceramic, Belgium sequences spray and 'Aari Resham' rosette work. The couture looks elegant with georgettes flow, nets, swirls, lush velvets and Banarsi silk.

Which Bollywood stars have you designed for?

I have designed for Pooja Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Prachi Desai and few more.

An actor you found tough designing for?

As showstopper for Mohit Falod ! With me is my rock solid manager Pamela! pic.twitter.com/yJ9P5KCEFA — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) April 6, 2016

Esha Deol, she was tough for me. Very few actors are humble. Most of the actors live in attitude.

Best dressed celebs

Madhuri Dixit is an icon, and she slays in every outfit that she dons. Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor carry themselves well in any given outfit be it traditional or western.

Which celeb would you like to design for in future?

I want to design for Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Deepika Padukone.

The wedding season is here are people investing in an expensive bridal outfit?