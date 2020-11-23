Kartik Aaryan Urges People to be extra careful while disposing their Mask and PPE kits Close
The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan recently turned 30 and many celebrities poured in their birthday wishes for the actor.

One of them was Deepika Padukone who shared a post for Kartik wherein she expressed her desire to work with him in the new year. She wrote, "Happy Birthday. May we sign a fun film together this year."

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan
Earlier this year, Kartik had expressed his desire to work in a film with Deepika. Taking to his Instagram story, Kartik had shared a collage of their throwback photos and written "Hai kisi Director mein dum (Will any director dare)?" He had shared a collage of a picture of him in his Maine Pyaar Kiya look and a still of Deepika from the film Om Shanti Om.

Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram Story and shared a portrait of Kartik in traditional attire, penning down a sweet birthday wish. She noted, "Happy birthday Kartik! Have a wonderful year ahead."

Other celebs who wished Kartik on his birthday

Many of his other industry colleagues also wished Kartik on the occasion. His Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon shared a candid picture with him on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Shhhhh. Don't reveal the secret yet (You know which one). Hahaha. Wish you a fabulous year ahead Guddu ji!"

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a throwback picture from the time they hosted an award ceremony together. "Happy birthday @kartikaaryan. Bahut Pyaar Mila tha uss Raat audience se (We got a lot of love from the audience that night)," he wrote in caption while sharing the picture on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback picture of them shaking a leg together on stage. She wrote, "Happppyyy Birthddddaaayyy to you @kartikaaryan. May you dance your way to greater heights. Have a faaabbb day!"

There's no doubt that Kartik is fondly liked by industry insiders and has a huge fan following and craze amongst his fans. We wish the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor a very Happy Birthday and all the best for his future endeavours. 