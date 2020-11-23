The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan recently turned 30 and many celebrities poured in their birthday wishes for the actor.

One of them was Deepika Padukone who shared a post for Kartik wherein she expressed her desire to work with him in the new year. She wrote, "Happy Birthday. May we sign a fun film together this year."

Earlier this year, Kartik had expressed his desire to work in a film with Deepika. Taking to his Instagram story, Kartik had shared a collage of their throwback photos and written "Hai kisi Director mein dum (Will any director dare)?" He had shared a collage of a picture of him in his Maine Pyaar Kiya look and a still of Deepika from the film Om Shanti Om.

Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram Story and shared a portrait of Kartik in traditional attire, penning down a sweet birthday wish. She noted, "Happy birthday Kartik! Have a wonderful year ahead."

Other celebs who wished Kartik on his birthday

Many of his other industry colleagues also wished Kartik on the occasion. His Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon shared a candid picture with him on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Shhhhh. Don't reveal the secret yet (You know which one). Hahaha. Wish you a fabulous year ahead Guddu ji!"

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a throwback picture from the time they hosted an award ceremony together. "Happy birthday @kartikaaryan. Bahut Pyaar Mila tha uss Raat audience se (We got a lot of love from the audience that night)," he wrote in caption while sharing the picture on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback picture of them shaking a leg together on stage. She wrote, "Happppyyy Birthddddaaayyy to you @kartikaaryan. May you dance your way to greater heights. Have a faaabbb day!"

There's no doubt that Kartik is fondly liked by industry insiders and has a huge fan following and craze amongst his fans. We wish the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor a very Happy Birthday and all the best for his future endeavours.