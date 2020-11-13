Shilpa Shetty recently made an appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show 'No Filter Neha' which she revealed a lot of unknown facts that her fans might have been eager to know. While in conversation with Neha, when she was asked about her participation in Hollywood reality show 'Bigg Brother' Shilpa gave a shocking answer saying that she would have never done the show if she knew what it would entail.

This is what the actress had to say, "I didn't expect anything. I think that's why I went in. If I had any clue or inkling of what it would entail, I don't think I would've said yes. But I'm happy I did because I felt it just suddenly, I just grew up after going on that show. I was very guarded before that."

When asked if she would participate in a reality show now, she answered, "No. You know the situation was different then. I was footloose and fancy-free and today I have two kids. I don't even get out to go to work. So, I want to do everything, I do businesses that I can just run from my house. Even now for me to get out and shoot is cumbersome because I don't want to be complacent but I'm not someone who aims to do something. There is no goal."

Shilpa Shetty went on to host the second season of the Indian version of Big Brother, Bigg Boss. She has also completed 27 years in the Hindi film industry, starting her career with Baazigar in 1993, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She took to her Instagram account to express how she feels in this nearly three-decade journey:

Shilpa was last seen in 2007 release 'Life In A Metro' and 'Apne' and is now gearing up for Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma' and Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'. Both these films are ready for release but were postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.