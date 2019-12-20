Among all the 90s hits, Shilpa Shetty's sensuously romantic number Chura Ke Dil Mera also featuring Akshay Kumar from their 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari still smells fresh like a newly bloomed flower. And while Shilpa is all set to make her comeback in films with Sabbir Khan's action film Nikamma, the leggy lass will once again be seen shaking a leg on the recreated version of Chura Ke Dil Mera in Hungama 2.

A couple of weeks ago, filmmaker Priyadarshan confirmed that Shilpa has accepted to play a role in Hungama 2. He also revealed that Shilpa will be paired opposite Paresh Rawal in the film. And if the report turns out to be true, it will be a delight to watch Shilpa showing off her sensuous moves yet again on her popular track which is still etched in everyone's heart and mind.

"Shilpa Shetty Kundra confirmed this week that she's doing my film. She's playing a pivotal role opposite Paresh Rawal. She will be cast as one of the plot-driving characters who creates misunderstandings in the plot," Priyadarshan told The Asian Age.

He further added, "We were part of the same (Bollywood) fraternity. But we never got a chance to work together until now. It's a small world. No matter how much times passes there is always a chance to come together with people whom one has missed out working with."

Meanwhile, Shilpa, who will be making a comeback after 13 years, recently unveiled the release date of Nikamma, which is June 5, 2020. Shilpa was last seen on the silver screen in the 2007 films - Life In A... Metro and Apne.

Nikamma also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and social media sensation Shirley Setia. Jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films.