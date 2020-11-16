The teaser of the film has set a massive record of 25 million views in a span of 48 hours from its release. The trailer of Master which was released on Deepavali received an overwhelming response from all fans.

The teaser was raved by the fans for the stylish screen presence of Thalapathy Vijay and the glimpse of the face-off between Vijay and Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi.

Surprising fans all the way

Surprisingly this is for the first-ever time, that the teaser did not have him speak any dialogue and he carried the teaser just with his screen presence and attitude.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has also shown great promise and has now made the fans and film buffs more curious and eager to await the release of the film. From the looks of the teaser, it is sure that the film will have a grand opening at the box office.

Master sets a massive record

From its release, the teaser has become a rage on social media and has crossed over 25 million views and 8 Million likes. Now the teaser has now become the most liked teaser in India. The record for the most liked teaser in India earlier belonged to Vijay's 2018 flick 'Sarkar' and now it has beaten by Master.

In a span of two days, the numbers for the film are continually increasing and fans can expect the teaser to create new records in the days to come. The makers of the film are working out plans for the release of the film and fans will have to wait a few more months to get better clarity. The film is slated to release for Pongal 2021.