Shah Rukh Khan is coming back after two years with Yash Raj Films biggest action extravaganza Pathan. Siddharth Anand of War fame will be directing the film. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be locking horns with John Abraham on the big screen.

And Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the female lead. The film is set to go on floors from November 2021.

Well, before we share some inclusive details about the film, do you how much is the cast getting paid for Pathan!

Deepika Padukone's fees

According to sources, Pathan is touted to be a Rs 200 crores film. And Deepika has charged a Rs. 14-15 Crores for YRF's next action-packed movie 'Pathan'.

John Abraham's fees

Reportedly "John is right now in the most productive section of his profession along with his solo motion pictures rising box-office hits. He has proved his price of sporting motion pictures on his shoulders and therefore, he hiked his charges for a lot awaited YRF movie. John is likely to be paid a prematurely charges of Rs. 20 crores for this motion-packed entertainer and will likely be capturing for over 60 days for his monitor of unfavourable lead in Pathan."

The actor will likely be capturing for some prime octane motion scenes in addition to dramatic scenes along with Shah Rukh Khan. By January, he'll begin shooting for Pathan.

Shah Rukh Khan's solo scenes to be shot in Mumbai

For you SRKians, the Badshah of Bollywood will be back with a bang next year and will be filming his solo scenes in Mumbai. The reputable announcement is anticipated to be made when YRF pronounces its 50 year slate.

Salman Khan's cameo in Pathan

As per the reports in Bollywood Hungama, the Dabangg 3 actor will have quite a big role, i.e. an extended cameo. Not just that, he'll be shooting for 12 days for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.

A source close to the project states, "Salman Khan has signed for a crucial role in Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. He will have an extended special appearance in this grand action flick. The superstar is expected to shoot for around 12 days. "

Pathan's release date

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathan is slated to hit the screens in Diwali 2021.