Model-actress Barkha Singh began her career as a child artist at the age of 10 and has been a part of various advertisements over the years. Apart from that, she has done cameos in movies such as Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Parineeta, Apna Asmaan and Samay: When Time Strikes. Barkha is a known face in the digital world; everyone who loves to watch films and shows on YouTube must have come across her.

She has also been a part of Netflix's short film House Arrest. Currently, she is seen in Season 2 of Please Find Attached with Ayush Mehra that is streaming on Dice Media.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India, Barkha Singh spoke at length about her new show Please Find Attached season 2, the difference between her and the characters that she portrays on-screen, her bond with Ayush Mehra and fears of shooting amid the ongoing pandemic.

How much do you relate to your character Sanya in Please Find Attached season 2?

I am very different from Sanya in real life, Barkha in real life is crazy, outspoken and a little more girly, I love all those bling and golden stuff. While Sanya is held back and reserved, she is very mature and practical. While we were shooting our director, Nayna would often tell me to bring more of Sanya and less of Barkha (laughs).

Were you scared of shooting amid the ongoing pandemic?

Yes, before the shoot began, I was paranoid, as all my friends when they started to shoot contracted the virus-like Parth Samthaan and others. Before we started to shoot, we were given a lot of assurance, the founder and the production, informed us about all the safety measures that will be taken. Moreover, we were staying in a hotel, and we didn't go back home, so that was safe for us. Also, Ayush and I stay with our family, so for us, it was good. While shooting too, everyone sanitised with UV lights, including our phones. We were safer onset than anywhere else.

Bond with Ayush

We have been great friends as we have done a lot of videos together, and are quite comfortable with each other too. Our bond strengthened while shooting for this show (Please Find Attached S2) as we were all staying in a hotel for a month and after shooting we had a lot of time to bond, and with each other, we spoke a lot, we would travel together, and that will also reflect in the upcoming episode.

Are you planning to foray in the OTT world?

Yes, I would like to do another Netflix show or an Amazon show soon, but there is nothing that I can tell you now. However, YouTube shows are picking up now, and we have big budgets for these shows too.

What are you watching on the web currently?

I am watching Kingdom as I love MMA (Mixed Martial Arts), I watched Serious Men on Netflix and Enola Holmes. These days I have a lot of time to watch shows.

Check out the first two episodes of Please Find Attached season 2 below: