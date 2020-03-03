Shah Rukh Khan seems to have finally made his mind on his next movie. The King Khan, as rumoured earlier, is teaming up with a director from the South Indian film industry. Well, it is none other than Atlee Kumar, who will be helming the project.

SRK joining Hands with Atlee

The reports in Tamil media say that the deal has been signed by both the parties and a formal announcement on the untitled film will be made soon. The rumours had earlier claimed that Atlee had signed a three-film deal with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies.

It was earlier reported that the movie would take off in December 2019. "Shah Rukh Khan has been reading many scripts. He has been having intense interactions with Ali Abbas Zafar but that film is not happening right now for some reason. Ali too has got busy with his web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Atlee's film with superstar Vijay, Bigil, is expected to release in sometime. The director was to do another film with Vijay in December but again, this project is not happening at the moment. Atlee's dates, hence, are free from December," Bollywood Hungama had quote a source as saying.

Rs 30 crore Deal

The director was being offered Rs 30 crore to direct the film. It now looks like has is being paid the said amount to helm three movies which will be funded by Red Chillies. There is no update on whether King Khan will be playing the lead in all three movies.

Grapevine had it that Atlee was penning fresh script for Shah Rukh Khan."Atlee wrote the script sometime back and it'll be a complete massy entertainer, full of action. SRK loved the premise and trusts Atlee's vision. Hence, Shah Rukh Khan should sign this film for sure, if all goes well," the source added.

Last month, there were reports which claimed that Shah Rukh Khan would be teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani.