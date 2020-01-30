Is Atlee Kumar's rumoured film with Vijay is really happening? Well, it looks unlikely at this stage as the actor is not happy with the director, as per the rumours. It was speculated that Thalapathy was supposed to team up with the director after Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

Why Vijay and AGS are Upset with Atlee?

Now, there are rumours in the Tamil media that Atlee's reputation has taken a toll for overrunning the budget of Bigil. AGS Entertainment has questioned him over crossing the budget and failing to finish the project with the funds planned when the project took off.

The worrying part of the story is that Vijay is also unhappy with Atlee for wasting several days of his dates during the shooting of Bigil. As a result, the actor and the director are unlikely to collaborate at this stage, say reports.

Bigil

The shooting of Vijay's Bigil was held for 198 days in total. The film was majorly shot in the specially-erected sets at the EVP Studios on the outskirts of Chennai. The Tamil flick was made with the budget of Rs 180 crore.

The film was released on 25 October for Diwali festival in 2019 and stuck gold at many centres. Notably, it made over Rs 145 crore in Tamil Nadu with the estimated share of Rs 80+ crore.

Bigil is completing its 100-day run in theatres this week. "#Bigil will complete 100 days in the box office this week. Could not have happened without the support of our #Thalapathy's fans all around the world. Thank you from all of us for making it the highest grossing, maximum trending and record breaking Tamil Film of the year . [sic]" Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment, tweeted.

Bigil, which had Nayanthara in the female lead, is a sports drama about how a gangster trains the local women's football to emerge victorious in the national-level tournament.