Arun Vijay's Thadam has got a good start at the Chennai box office and performed better than Oviya's 90 ML, which had a better pre-release hype than Arun Vijay's film. Previous-week's LKG has been pushed to the third place in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Thadam has raked in Rs 86.66 lakh from 177 shows in the first weekend in Chennai, reports Behindwoods. It is considered to be an above-average opening, by the trade trackers.

90 ML, despite having higher shows (195) than Thadam, could earn about Rs 78.21 lakh. The mixed reviews upon its release apparently had an impact on its business.

LKG has collected Rs 59.12 lakh from 171 shows in its second weekend. During the weekdays, the film had earned Rs 1.09 lakh from 348 shows. The RJ Balaji-starrer was opened to highly positive reviews and declared as the profitable venture in the first week itself. The 10-day collection of the movie stands at Rs 3.13 crore.

Hindi movie Luka Chuppi has collected Rs 21.20 lakh from 66 shows, new Tamil movie Thirumanam has collected Rs 16.84 lakh from 87 shows, while Bollywood movie Total Dhamaal has raked in Rs 8.84 lakh from 30 shows in its second weekend to take its 10-day total tally to Rs 69.30 lakh.

Bollywood movie Gully Boy has earned Rs 6.30 lakh from 30 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.37 crore by the end of its third weekend. Whereas Santhanam's Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 has made a collection of Rs 4.19 lakh from 39 shows to end its collection at Rs 4.18 crore till date.

Another new Tamil film, Dha Dha 87 has collected Rs 2.88 lakh from 27 shows, Udhayanidhi Stalin's Kanne Kalaimaane has raked in Rs 2.49 lakh from 24 shows to take its total tally to Rs 85.76 lakh.