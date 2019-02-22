Udhayanidhi Stalin has slowly moved away from usual commercial potboilers and taking up movies with strong content. Call it his long-term political vision or his urge to do challenging roles, he has grown as an actor since his debut film, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi in 2012.

Now, the actor is returning with Kanne Kalaimaane, a movie written and directed by National Award winning filmmaker, Seenu Ramasamy. Tamannaah Bhatia has played the female lead in the flick, which has Bobby Simha, VTV Ganesh, Anandraj, Ramesh Khanna, Senthil, Goundamani and host of other actors.

The movie has the music of Yuvan Shankar Raja, Jalandhar Vasan's cinematography and Kasi Vishwanathan's editing.

The story story of the revolves around Kamala Kannan (Udhayanidhi Stalin)m who holds a degree in agriculture and into organic farming. His character is inspired from a farmer based in Chozhavandhan. The movie touches upon series issues that include NEET exams and farmer loans.

Tamannaah's character has the traits of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. She is a strong and bold women named Bharathi in the movie and plays the role of a bank manager.

Reviews:

Kanne Kalaimaane has generated decent hype around it through its trailer. Will the Tamil movie, which is hitting the screens on Friday, 22 February, live up to the expectations? Check out in the audience's words below:

The reviews are yet to be out online. Stay tuned for this page as we will bring you the updates as and when viewers' response are out on social media sites.