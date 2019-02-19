Udhayanidhi Stalin, producer and son of DMK leader MK Stalin, has hit back at the comments made by Kamal Hassan, actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam. He posted a picture of his father holding grama sabha, while calling the Ulaganayagan as "an ignorant."

"A tribute to the ignorant Kalaignani Kamal sir who says he was the one who discovered Grama Sabha," Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote on Twitter along with the photos. However, it is said that these were the snaps taken during Stalin's Naalai Namathe campaign.

Kamal Haasan, speaking at the Rotaract Annual District Conference in Chennai, stated that though Grama Sabha existed for decades, people have started doing it now only after he held it. It was an oblique reference to other parties, notably the DMK, which hold it of late.

During his speech, Kamal Haasan had pinpointed that he could not wear a torn shirt even if it is torn in the assembly and he would sport another shirt and come. It was a veiled dig at MK Stalin, who was seen in torn shirt outside the assembly after the vote of confidence in 2017.

However, Murasoli, the mouthpiece of the DMK, has not taken Kamal Haasan's statement lightly and hit out at him stating that the actor's mental condition is not steady. Comparing his situation to a newbie shop keeper who fails to attract the customers, the publication attacks the actor citing that he is making such comments out of frustration.

According to the article, Kamal Haasan has failed to convince his message to the people, who could end up tearing apart their own clothes, while listening to his speech.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has issued a clarification about his other comments on Kashmir following severe criticism from political circles and public.

Condemning a channel was misinterpreting his views, Kamal Haasan's MNM press release stated, "The references made in the Times Now report were mentioned by our Party President in the context of a magazine article published three decades ago about an option that was available at one point in time of history. This is not longer relevant and is in no way an indication of his position or Party's position today.

We firmly believe that entire Kashmir is an integral part of India and we stand firmly with our armed forces, para-military and central police forces who defend it selflessly."