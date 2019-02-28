RJ Balaji's LKG has shown once again that a good packaging will find its audience on any given day. It has also drives home a crucial lesson to the industry that films with solid content do not necessarily need A-list stars to sell.

LKG is completing its first week in theatres on Thursday, 28 February. It is estimated to have grossed around Rs 12 crore in Tamil Nadu after seeing the light of the day in 310 screens. The distributor's share is said to be around Rs 6.5 crore.

The massive success has elated the team, which has now decided to spend the considerable amount of the profits for a cause. "Thank you for giving us more than we desired and deserved. Its time for us to give it back. Team #LKG will be celebrating the success of our film by adopting ten government schools in the Gaja affected delta region ! ❤️. [sic]" RJ Balaji tweeted.

RJ Balaji has worked for the movie without taking a single pie as remuneration as it marks his debut movie as a hero. He wished that the movie becomes a successful venture for distributors and producer. Now, the actor will receive his share from the profits.

As per the trade trackers, LKG is the third successful movie of the year after Ajith Kumar's Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta, which grossed over Rs 100-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. While Thala and Thalaivar's movies were made with big budgets, the RJ Balaji-starrer was made on a shoe-string budget.