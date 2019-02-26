RJ Balaji's LKG has come out with flying colors at the Chennai box office. The movie has performed better than the new releases that include the Hindi movie Total Dhamaal in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, LKG has raked in Rs 1.46 crore from 264 shows, as per Behindwoods. It is a big number for a movie which does not have an A-list actor in the cast. With positive word-of-mouth coming its way, the movie is expected to do well in the days to come.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Kanne Kalaimaane is in the second place by raking in Rs 60.07 lakh from 201 shows. It is an average opening for the film which has opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience.

Hindi movie Total Dhamaal has got a good opening in Chennai. The film has raked in Rs 39.17 lakh from 96 shows. Telugu movie NTR Mahanayakudu has collected Rs 13.39 lakh from 45 shows.

Santhanam's Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 has raked in Rs 12.83 lakh from 69 shows in its third weekend. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 4.06 crore.

Bollywood movie Gully Boy has earned Rs 10.61 lakh from 36 shows to take its 10-day total to Rs 1.24 crore. Whereas previous-week release To Let, which got positive reviews, has collected Rs 8.61 lakh from 60 shows to take its total tally to Rs 10.43 lakh.

On the other hand, the business of Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh's Dev has completely dropped in its second weekend as it just earned Rs 1.58 lakh from 18 shows to take its 11-day total tally to Rs 2.76 crore.

Ajith Kumar's Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta are in the next two positions by collecting Rs 1.16 lakh from 21 shows to take is total to Rs 12.54 crore and Rs 81,000+ to take its total to Rs 15.23 crore, respectively.