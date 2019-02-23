Call it helplessness or an achievement, RJ Balaji's LKG has not been hit by piracy on the day of its release. Precisely, the Kollywood flick has failed to make it to Tamil Rockers.

In a time when movies are hitting notorious torrent sites just hours after its theatrical release, the new flick has surprisingly not been leaked online. What it means in actual terms is that the RJ Balaji's movie would end up doing a fantastic business at the box office on day two as well.

LKG has opened to highly positive reviews from the critics and audience. The movie had generated good pre-release buzz resulting in impressive response for the advance booking.

As per the trade trackers, LKG has got a good start at the Tamil Nadu box office on the first day. Especially, it has been well received by the audience in Chennai. With a good word-of-mouth, the movie is expected to do extremely well in the days to come. And if it fails to make it to Tamil Rockers or other torrent sites, the movie would, undoubtedly, struck gold at the collection centres.

LKG is directed by KR Prabhu and produced by Ishari K Ganesh. RJ Balaji has turned hero with movie for which he has written the story along with his friends. Priya Anand is the female lead in the political satire, which hit the screens on 22 February.

The movie tells the story of a councillor's journey in politics.