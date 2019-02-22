After doing supporting roles and characters of heroes' sidekicks in lot of movies, RJ Balaji has turned hero with LKG (Lalgudi Karuppiah Gandhi). He himself has written the story with his friends for this political satire in which Priya Anand plays the female lead.

Nanjil Sampath, JK Rithesh, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Santhana Bharathi, Manobala and many others are part of the supporting cast. The film has Vidhu Ayyanna's cinematography and Anthony's editing. Leon James has composed the music.

RJ Balaji plays the role of Lalgudi Karuppiah Gandhi and the story revolves around his journey in politics. He is supported by corporate woman Sarala Munusamy. She transforms him from a councillor into an MLA.

It is not a spoof movie like Tamizh Padam, but a flick which hilariously mocks at the political system and politicians, while focusing on the hero's journey. The trailer alone had shown Balaji taking digs at the BJP and AIADMK.

From cow politics to Modi's famous yoga posture, the movie has recreated many questionable actions of our politicians.

The trailer and the promos of LKG have piqued a lot of curiosity around the film. As a result, the movie, without an A-list actor in the cast, is having early morning shows in Tamil Nadu. It has not even spared Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who want to be full-time politicians.

Will the film live up to the hype? Find it out in the viewers' words:

The reviews are yet to be out online. Stay tuned for this page as we will bring you the updates as and when viewers' response are out on social media sites.